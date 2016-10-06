Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Roscoe
    Question on Android tablet

    SWMBO has an Android tablet and I suggested that she installs the software for the scanner/printer but she says that it does not have the room to do that. I thought that if that is the case, why does she not uninstall the programmes (she calls them apps - its the same thing, right?) that she does not use.

    Firstly, where does she go to see the programmes that she does have installed and secondly how does she uninstall the ones that she does not want? That would free up room on her hard drive.

    Another thing: does Android have Start Up the same as Windows? If so, how does she access that and how does she remove programmes from Start Up. She says that she only has a small amount of memory so removing those programmes would be of help.

    Thank you for your help.
    Bryan
    Re: Question on Android tablet

    Have you asked the question with Google?
    piroska
    Re: Question on Android tablet

    https://www.lifewire.com/how-to-dele...d-apps-4628172
    THis is the safe way.


    Then there is the other method:

    https://www.javatpoint.com/how-to-de...pps-on-android

    Scroll down to Android Debug Bridge (ADB)
