So I'm told.
Several times today in fact.
Our bin man forgot to collect our side of the road yesterday...cause it's a stressful time of year.
My mums prescription came with an extra box, an expensive collection of items for some person in Auckland, addressed instead to her in Napier...how I asked Zoom, who I could not get hold of and instead txted the recipient of said box, who obviously got Zooms attention and then they rang me.
Oh it's a stressful time of year, they said
And then there was, well I won't go into details, I could be here all night but apparently it's a ...guess what....stressful time of year.
I thought with many people being on holiday or just back, they'd be all relaxed and stress free.
