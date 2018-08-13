Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:25 PM #1
    piroska
    piroska is offline
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,677

    Default Stressful time of year

    So I'm told.
    Several times today in fact.

    Our bin man forgot to collect our side of the road yesterday...cause it's a stressful time of year.

    My mums prescription came with an extra box, an expensive collection of items for some person in Auckland, addressed instead to her in Napier...how I asked Zoom, who I could not get hold of and instead txted the recipient of said box, who obviously got Zooms attention and then they rang me.
    Oh it's a stressful time of year, they said

    And then there was, well I won't go into details, I could be here all night but apparently it's a ...guess what....stressful time of year.

    I thought with many people being on holiday or just back, they'd be all relaxed and stress free.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:37 PM #2
    tweak'e
    tweak'e is online now
    tweakedgeek tweak'e's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    winterlessnorth (well almost)
    Posts
    5,117
    Send a message via ICQ to tweak'e

    Default Re: Stressful time of year

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    So I'm told.
    Several times today in fact.

    Our bin man forgot to collect our side of the road yesterday...cause it's a stressful time of year.

    My mums prescription came with an extra box, an expensive collection of items for some person in Auckland, addressed instead to her in Napier...how I asked Zoom, who I could not get hold of and instead txted the recipient of said box, who obviously got Zooms attention and then they rang me.
    Oh it's a stressful time of year, they said

    And then there was, well I won't go into details, I could be here all night but apparently it's a ...guess what....stressful time of year.

    I thought with many people being on holiday or just back, they'd be all relaxed and stress free.
    covid brains.
    its been happening a fair bit for the last year.
    worse now for us being rural because its busy time of year. plus all the townies who have left their brains behind when they go on holiday as per normal.
    the other thing is heat stress, people not sleeping well. being tired is a HUGE cause of issues. people tend to run on "auto pilot" and not focusing on the job.
    Tweak it till it breaks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Rugby: Is it time to blow full time on the All Black haka?
    By Zippity in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 13-08-2018, 08:42 AM
  2. Its coming up to that time of year again - Smoke Alarms
    By Digby in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 02-04-2013, 07:50 PM
  3. It's that time of the year again!!!
    By kenj in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 22-11-2009, 12:54 PM
  4. WFTWE #135.....Gilravage.....New Year celebrations are a time to......
    By Billy T in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 31-12-2004, 06:07 PM
  5. sorta OT:cricket world cup time differences and time convertor
    By csinclair83 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 09-02-2003, 05:04 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources