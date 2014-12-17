Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Sydney Poitier

  1. Today, 05:52 AM #1
    kenj
    Sydney Poitier

    Dies aged 94 R.I.P Sydney.

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/entertainmen...ier-dead-at-94

    What an actor! My best memories were the movie "In The Heat Of The Night" with Rod Stringer. If you haven't seen it, you should!

    Ken
    Ken
  3. Today, 07:18 AM #2
    kenj
    Re: Sydney Poitier

    "Stringer" should be "Steiger"

    Bloody spellchucker

    Ken
