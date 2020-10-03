I happily use the ancient Xperia to move photos off phone onto desktop. See pic.
Bought a less ancient but still old Moto G4.
Zilch...nothing. It sees it...but EMPTY is all I get...no folders, no nothing.
MTP is enabled on both. Fiddled with the Moto for ages, nothing makes a difference.
Yes I could use a program like airdroid but I don't why a 3rd party...I just want cable.
I read (and tried) all sorts of stuff, Amending Nemo, fiddling with Mtp libs and so on. None of it makes a difference.
Interestingly airdroid works but all other file transfer stuff doesnt. Yet as you see I can do it with the xperia. Which is 15 yrs old now.
The xperia is fine, except it goes flat (with new battery) quick, compared with Moto, and the moto has a few better appearance choices. It also did have a suck sms app...but well....
Currently back using the xperia as a recharge often beats the extreme annoyance of no file transfer etc
Any ideas? Short of binning it. I don't want suggestions on fiddling about within Linux cause I have established that isn't the issue.
