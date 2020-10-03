Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 09:17 AM #1
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,659

    Default Phone Transfer issue

    I happily use the ancient Xperia to move photos off phone onto desktop. See pic.

    Bought a less ancient but still old Moto G4.
    Zilch...nothing. It sees it...but EMPTY is all I get...no folders, no nothing.
    MTP is enabled on both. Fiddled with the Moto for ages, nothing makes a difference.

    Yes I could use a program like airdroid but I don't why a 3rd party...I just want cable.

    I read (and tried) all sorts of stuff, Amending Nemo, fiddling with Mtp libs and so on. None of it makes a difference.
    Interestingly airdroid works but all other file transfer stuff doesnt. Yet as you see I can do it with the xperia. Which is 15 yrs old now.

    The xperia is fine, except it goes flat (with new battery) quick, compared with Moto, and the moto has a few better appearance choices. It also did have a suck sms app...but well....

    Currently back using the xperia as a recharge often beats the extreme annoyance of no file transfer etc

    Any ideas? Short of binning it. I don't want suggestions on fiddling about within Linux cause I have established that isn't the issue.Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot from 2022-01-07 10-20-48.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 64.4 KB  ID: 11247
    Last edited by piroska; Today at 09:21 AM.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Samsung Phone issue
    By bk T in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-10-2020, 11:24 AM
  2. Android Phone Issue
    By bk T in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 25-11-2017, 10:59 AM
  3. Transfer m4a files to windows phone
    By Greven in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 15-06-2010, 08:48 PM
  4. IR Transfer from phone
    By andy in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 24-01-2005, 03:36 PM
  5. File Transfer over in-house phone wires?
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 28-03-2000, 12:05 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources