  Today, 09:15 AM #1
    Norton 360 Now Comes With a Cryptominer

    "Norton 360 Now Comes With a Cryptominer "
    https://krebsonsecurity.com/2022/01/...a-cryptominer/

    "Norton 360, one of the most popular antivirus products on the market today, has installed a cryptocurrency mining program on its customers’ computers. Norton’s parent firm says the cloud-based service that activates the program and allows customers to profit from the scheme — in which the company keeps 15 percent of any currencies mined — is “opt-in,” meaning users have to agree to enable it. But many Norton users complain the mining program is difficult to remove,"

    My customers often ask me why I (and other techs ) dont like Norton AV .

    My god . A company that now bundles cryptomining into their products . How low can you get.
    Thats the sort of CRAP that AV products should be detecting and removing.

    The mind boggles , how can any company be so stupid .
    Im stunned that they did this . And just when I thought their AV was getting usable.
  Today, 09:42 AM #2
    Re: Norton 360 Now Comes With a Cryptominer

    I don't think I've ever thought that Norton AV is usable in any way, shape or form......lol!

    LL
