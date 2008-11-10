"Norton 360 Now Comes With a Cryptominer "
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2022/01/...a-cryptominer/
"Norton 360, one of the most popular antivirus products on the market today, has installed a cryptocurrency mining program on its customers’ computers. Norton’s parent firm says the cloud-based service that activates the program and allows customers to profit from the scheme — in which the company keeps 15 percent of any currencies mined — is “opt-in,” meaning users have to agree to enable it. But many Norton users complain the mining program is difficult to remove,"
My customers often ask me why I (and other techs ) dont like Norton AV .
My god . A company that now bundles cryptomining into their products . How low can you get.
Thats the sort of CRAP that AV products should be detecting and removing.
The mind boggles , how can any company be so stupid .
Im stunned that they did this . And just when I thought their AV was getting usable.
Bookmarks