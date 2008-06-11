The walkin chemist was turning people away and telling them to book. Earliest booking is mid-Feb, so we went to the drive through.
I have never sat in a traffic queue for so long or moved so slowly, not even in peak Auckland motorway traffic.
Only took 2 hours and 15mins, because A)I called them over and said my mum would go low sugar if we waited much longer and B) didn't wait the 15mins afterwards, did a runner.
And yes, she just got out of hospital yesterday -because of a low sugar...
Felt for the ones we jumped past in queue, some kids in cars too...aircons cranking, water dripping out of cars.
I suggested they put some signage up...cause you couldn't see the queue until it was too late to back out.
A lot of places here that were doing them closed for holidays....
Bookmarks