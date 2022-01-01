Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Djokovic

  Today, 08:20 AM
    kenj
    Default Djokovic

    Interesting happenings. Held in custody over entry to Australia dispute. He has always refused to declare his immunization status and was given a special exemption to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne. Politicians and the folk in Melbourne are not happy about this. Especially after all the lockdowns they have had there.

    He is, IMHO, a great tennis player but a bit of a jerk. He once cried that "people love Roger Federer, why don't they love me?"

    What's happening at Melbourne Airport is Karma.

    Ken
    Last edited by kenj; Today at 08:26 AM.
  Today, 08:37 AM
    zqwerty
    Default Re: Djokovic

    Volatile and arrogant, a good example of just how disgusting human beings can get if they are ill-brought up.

    Tiresome to watch playing tennis because of all the histrionics and childish behaviour coupled with outbreaks of real venom when things don't go his way.

    Tennis was the sport my family used to play when I was growing up, don't watch it anymore because of all the drama and play-acting court side.

    Been spoiled as a spectator sport by badly behaved players of both sexes and all cultures.

    The women are particularly annoying with their screams and shouts as they hit every ball, some simple rules strictly imposed could improve the situation immensely.
  Today, 09:33 AM
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Djokovic

    Send him Packing. Hes trying to be Mr Big and I can do anything.

    The Victorian government claimed that it rejected a late-night request to sponsor the world No. 1’s visa hours before he landed in Melbourne about 11.30pm.
    The 20-time grand slam winner was attempting to enter the country on a visa that did not permit medical exemptions for being unvaccinated,
    TOUGH. Same rules should apply to everyone.

    Speaking after a national cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Serbian “must provide acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons”.

    “If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and will be on the next plane home – there should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic,” he said.
  Today, 09:45 AM
    prefect
    Default Re: Djokovic

    Aussies buckled and let the creep in.
