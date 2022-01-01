Thread: Djokovic

Interesting happenings. Held in custody over entry to Australia dispute. He has always refused to declare his immunization status and was given a special exemption to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne. Politicians and the folk in Melbourne are not happy about this. Especially after all the lockdowns they have had there.
He is, IMHO, a great tennis player but a bit of a jerk. He once cried that "people love Roger Federer, why don't they love me?"
What's happening at Melbourne Airport is Karma.
Ken
