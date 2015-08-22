Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: House Prices

  Today, 05:50 PM
    hueybot3000
    Default House Prices

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/h...need-1-million

    Insanity.
    We sold our first house in May 2021 to fund a new build, we did really well and were over the moon at the time. According to Property Values (Core Logic) it's now worth $100k more than we sold it for! And apparently our new build is worth $500k more than it's costing us. That's all great but realistically what does this mean for our country? The first home buyers? My youngest sister is 21 and still has one year of study to complete her degree. How will she ever get on the ladder? My kids are under 5...better start saving for their houses I guess?
  Today, 06:44 PM
    tweak'e
    Default Re: House Prices

    yeah its insane.
    they say the most important thing in money is understanding compounding interest.
    what they don't say is the 2nd most important thing is being able to sit on an asset and force the price up, which is what real estate does.
    until kiwis are stripped of the ability to make income from buying and selling the family home, there will never be a fix. even a crash will not fix it because you can sit and wait.
    a massive change in culture is required and no govt has ever had the balls for that.
