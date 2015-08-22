Thread: House Prices

https://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/h...need-1-million
Insanity.
We sold our first house in May 2021 to fund a new build, we did really well and were over the moon at the time. According to Property Values (Core Logic) it's now worth $100k more than we sold it for! And apparently our new build is worth $500k more than it's costing us. That's all great but realistically what does this mean for our country? The first home buyers? My youngest sister is 21 and still has one year of study to complete her degree. How will she ever get on the ladder? My kids are under 5...better start saving for their houses I guess?
