  Today, 07:57 AM #1
    Roscoe
    How do I download an mp3 of some songs?

    I would like to download and save some mp3s for a friend who wants to play them at his wedding which is being held outside well away from a wi-fi signal.

    I would appreciate it if someone could tell me how to do that, please.
  Today, 08:08 AM #2
    wainuitech
    Re: How do I download an mp3 of some songs?

    Depends on where they are coming from. Some places will allow you to download, others you need to use various methods. For example Theres Millions on Spotify and theres ways to either download or play off line.

    Bit more info would be helpful please
  Today, 08:54 AM #3
    Roscoe
    Re: How do I download an mp3 of some songs?

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech
    Bit more info would be helpful please
    Thank you Wainui. What sort of info would you like?
  Today, 09:12 AM #4
    Zippity
    Re: How do I download an mp3 of some songs?

    You can download music files (videos) in MP3 format from You Tube.

    You don't download the videos, just the sound tracks.



    See https://320ytmp3.com/en31/
