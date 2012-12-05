I would like to download and save some mp3s for a friend who wants to play them at his wedding which is being held outside well away from a wi-fi signal.
I would appreciate it if someone could tell me how to do that, please.
Depends on where they are coming from. Some places will allow you to download, others you need to use various methods. For example Theres Millions on Spotify and theres ways to either download or play off line.
Bit more info would be helpful please
You can download music files (videos) in MP3 format from You Tube.
You don't download the videos, just the sound tracks.
See https://320ytmp3.com/en31/
