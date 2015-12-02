Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default Patently misleading advertising re binoculars/telescopes

    For, it seems, years now, I have constantly seen adverts amongst my browsing, even for websites such as
    the Washington Post or The Guardian. They seem so believable and inviting, such as that these telescopes
    and attachments can give incredible magnification, etc, plus they tend to come coupled with highly regarded
    sites such as the ones I have just mentioned.

    Just within the last hour I have seen two of such adverts displayed within my browser page on Edge.
    Have reported both - will they take action do you think? Perhaps I have been a bit slow? .. but one does
    start to get used to these bizarre claims and them being omni-present! Duh - will I win through?
    Default Re: Patently misleading advertising re binoculars/telescopes

    With Ublock origin addon installed I don't see ads
