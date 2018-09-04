Dont know who to credit for this as it came as an e-mail attachment.
However, it is an exact appraisal of what our country faces as far as Im concerned.
Subject: Racism (apartaid) by government decree
The damage this government is doing by implementing their dangerous racist and social agendas is criminal.
It is very clear that Maori are the racists and they happen to be in the minority. The quicker they get their heads around that the better we will all be. The quicker they realise things like water, air, radio waves and a bunch of other things that came after them are owned by everybody, the better off we will be.
The Maori activists are quite particular about what they would like to own. It's mainly anything that has money attached to it. By contrast, they're not so keen to own what went on in this country prior to 1840.
The new blatantly racist history curriculum commences with the Treaty of Waitangi and colonisation ... for which they should be forever grateful. But no, in the activist Maori world, colonisation was bad, and the Treaty of Waitangi appears to be the conduit by which they are able to run and rule everything they wish.
Ardern, instead of aiding and abetting this apartheid nonsense, should be putting a stop to it. The Three Waters, unelected Maori sitting on Councils, separate health facilities and goodness knows what else, ownership of whatever they think is rightfully theirs is not the way to a harmonious society in New Zealand.
It will turn out to be the exact opposite.
We will be like South Africa was when the Minto's of this world protested so vehemently against it. Where is he now? Evidently, it's not okay in South Africa but all hunky-dory here.
The racist road we are on has parallels with the religious road in Afghanistan where the terrorist minority and their views get to rule the majority. What is happening in New Zealand is a form of 'racist creep' condoned by this government.
The same applies to the type of social legislation being pushed through. Much of it is dangerous and is designed to weaken the influence parents have over their children. Parents need to keep a close eye on what is going on and, as is happening in America, actively object to what is being included in the school curriculum. A lot of what is being brought in is designed to specifically drive a wedge between parents and their children. The idea is for the government to take away as much parental control and responsibility as possible. An example is some schools telling parents they would prefer their child not to bring lunch to school as there is a perfectly healthy one provided.
Jacinda Ardern and her UN driven Marxist agenda has New Zealand on a path that will not end well. The economy will be in a downward spiral, the Maori activists will have the country on a racist trajectory and children will be being brainwashed at school with information on matters that should be dealt with at home.
This is not the New Zealand most of us would like to live in. A beautiful country with people living harmoniously together is being ruined by 69 useless Labour individuals, with ten insane Green nutters barking from the sidelines, led by one Jacinda Ardern.
A ruined New Zealand will be her legacy.
