Results 1 to 8 of 8
  1. Today, 04:12 PM #1
    lakewoodlady
    lakewoodlady is online now
    Lifetime Member lakewoodlady's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    On a need to know basis....
    Posts
    3,423

    Default How hot is it where you are?

    Taupo... 28°

    LL
    _____Nothing is hidden that cannot be revealed______
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:39 PM #2
    Bryan
    Bryan is online now
    Older by the minute
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Whitford
    Posts
    1,792

    Default Re: How hot is it where you are?

    Auckland 28 too.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:44 PM #3
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,927

    Default Re: How hot is it where you are?

    Napier 23 at 5.45pm ...... got to 25 around 3ish

    Ken
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 04:47 PM #4
    tweak'e
    tweak'e is online now
    tweakedgeek tweak'e's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    winterlessnorth (well almost)
    Posts
    5,110
    Send a message via ICQ to tweak'e

    Default Re: How hot is it where you are?

    not that hot up north here. i see metservice etc say around 25.
    tho big thing is the humidity.

    tho i'm inside. aircon on otherwise house would be 30+.
    Tweak it till it breaks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 04:49 PM #5
    psycik
    psycik is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Location
    Lower Hutt, NZ
    Posts
    821

    Default Re: How hot is it where you are?

    Says 28 here in Lower Hutt. Was 30 yesterday
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 04:51 PM #6
    Lawrence
    Lawrence is online now
    Senior Member Lawrence's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Tauranga
    Posts
    2,095

    Default Re: How hot is it where you are?

    Weather station not far from me hit 32 at 2.40pm, saw 31 here at 180 metres above sea level

    https://www.windy.com/station/pws-1f....494,176.776,8
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 05:18 PM #7
    ManUFan
    ManUFan is online now
    Junior Member ManUFan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2006
    Location
    Greymouth
    Posts
    258

    Default Re: How hot is it where you are?

    Currently around 28 deg. in the lounge. Got to just under 30 deg. yesterday on the back deck - Taylorville (just east of Greymouth).
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 05:27 PM #8
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    6,636

    Default Re: How hot is it where you are?

    Although the official temperature here in Christchurch is reported as 24 deg, the dog and I have been inside with two fans blowing on us since just after lunch, it's absolutely sweltering even now.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources