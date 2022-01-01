Taupo... 28°
LL
Auckland 28 too.
Napier 23 at 5.45pm ...... got to 25 around 3ish
not that hot up north here. i see metservice etc say around 25.
tho big thing is the humidity.
tho i'm inside. aircon on otherwise house would be 30+.
Says 28 here in Lower Hutt. Was 30 yesterday
Weather station not far from me hit 32 at 2.40pm, saw 31 here at 180 metres above sea level
https://www.windy.com/station/pws-1f....494,176.776,8
Currently around 28 deg. in the lounge. Got to just under 30 deg. yesterday on the back deck - Taylorville (just east of Greymouth).
Although the official temperature here in Christchurch is reported as 24 deg, the dog and I have been inside with two fans blowing on us since just after lunch, it's absolutely sweltering even now.
