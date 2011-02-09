So I killed my beloved keyboard with a cup of tea.
OK, new KB time I thought.
Hah.
Now I loved my Razer Deathstalker type keyboard...it's LED lit keys, so handy at night...and it's almost flat soft keys.
Not a mechanical fan...took me a while to get used to the Deathstalker, but going back to mechanical...ugh.
Yes it's a personal thing.
But.
I find mechanical is the rage....ok a few that are not. But the lit keys? No they now do this awful RGB under the keys thing. I bought one and it's like trying to type with a spotlight in your face.
Flogged it back off on TRademe and finally have found another proper (used) one on Ebay.
You'd think there would be some variation, not a this is what we make now, you have to have this or nothing....
And the mad prices now. My brother bought a Large Print backlit thing a while ago, they have increased 76% in price now....jeez, most keyboards are just big bits of plastic anyway...
