so let's get ready to ring in the new ...
Best of luck everyone. And keep safe.
I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.
Dr Lester Levy
I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.
Leonard Cohen
I like that Wal!
All the best everyone.
Ken
Yes all the best everyone
We'll be up to see 2021 leave With what's planned here we may or may not remember the time
Guess the fireworks going off will be a good reminder.
Forum Rules
Bookmarks