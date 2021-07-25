Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 01:38 PM #1
    WalOne
    WalOne is online now
    Rocket Dog WalOne's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2005
    Location
    Ellerslie
    Posts
    5,334

    Default 2021 is almost gone ...

    so let's get ready to ring in the new ...

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Open the door 2022 (2).JPG  Views: 2  Size: 88.8 KB  ID: 11242

    Best of luck everyone. And keep safe.

    I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.

    Dr Lester Levy

    I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.

    Leonard Cohen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:15 PM #2
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,926

    Default Re: 2021 is almost gone ...

    I like that Wal!

    All the best everyone.

    Ken
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:44 PM #3
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,731

    Default Re: 2021 is almost gone ...

    Yes all the best everyone

    We'll be up to see 2021 leave With what's planned here we may or may not remember the time

    Guess the fireworks going off will be a good reminder.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. No USB working .... originally posted 26/03/2021
    By SP8s in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 25-07-2021, 10:55 AM
  2. Windows Update 15 Jan 2021
    By Brucem in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 20-01-2021, 04:50 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources