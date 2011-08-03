Q What do you get if you cross the England cricket team with an OXO cube?
A. A laughing stock.
Q What is the height of optimism?
A: England batsman putting on sunscreen.
Q. What is the difference between an England batsman and a Formula 1 car?
A. Nothing! If you blink you will miss them both.
Q. What do England batsmen and drug addicts have in common?
A. Both spend most of their time wondering where their next score will come from.
Q. What does an England batsman who is playing in The Ashes have in common with Michael Jackson?
A. They both wore gloves for no apparent reason.
Q. What is the difference between Cinderella and the Pommies?
A. Cinderella knew when to leave the ball.
Q. What's the difference between the Pommies and a funeral director?
A. A funeral director isn't going to lose the ashes.
Bookmarks