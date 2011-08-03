Results 1 to 3 of 3
    WalOne
    Wink It had to happen ... Ozzies on the England Cricket Team

    Q What do you get if you cross the England cricket team with an OXO cube?
    A. A laughing stock.

    Q What is the height of optimism?
    A: England batsman putting on sunscreen.

    Q. What is the difference between an England batsman and a Formula 1 car?
    A. Nothing! If you blink you will miss them both.

    Q. What do England batsmen and drug addicts have in common?
    A. Both spend most of their time wondering where their next score will come from.

    Q. What does an England batsman who is playing in The Ashes have in common with Michael Jackson?
    A. They both wore gloves for no apparent reason.

    Q. What is the difference between Cinderella and the Pommies?
    A. Cinderella knew when to leave the ball.

    Q. What's the difference between the Pommies and a funeral director?
    A. A funeral director isn't going to lose the ashes.
    I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.

    Dr Lester Levy

    I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.

    Leonard Cohen
    B.M.
    Default Re: It had to happen ... Ozzies on the England Cricket Team

    Classic Aussies - "Modest to a Fault".
    Global Warming is Mann made.

    Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
    gary67
    Default Re: It had to happen ... Ozzies on the England Cricket Team

    Yep the criminal classes on their best form for once
    LandSAR
    Brook Waimarama Sanctuary
