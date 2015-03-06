Kind of surprised no one has asked this before... but
How do Identify the music playing on a website, by say pasting its URL ?
In this case, whats the music title here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IdwtKlXZB8
Thanks in anticipation
Do a google search for "How to Identify the music playing on a website" there's many programs that can do it. Obviously the more pronounced and better the song playing the easier it will work.
Easiest option is to play it quite loud and use a smart phone with Shazam or SoundHound to identify it
Also as it’s YouTube, quite often the music crediting in the description. Ie that channel you linked to, a video called the slab had music listed.
