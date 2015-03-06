Results 1 to 4 of 4
  Today, 08:35 PM #1
    jhw
    Default Identify music from a website

    Kind of surprised no one has asked this before... but

    How do Identify the music playing on a website, by say pasting its URL ?

    In this case, whats the music title here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IdwtKlXZB8


    Thanks in anticipation
  Today, 09:17 PM #2
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Identify music from a website

    Do a google search for "How to Identify the music playing on a website" there's many programs that can do it. Obviously the more pronounced and better the song playing the easier it will work.
  Today, 09:45 PM #3
    psycik
    Default Re: Identify music from a website

    Easiest option is to play it quite loud and use a smart phone with Shazam or SoundHound to identify it
  Today, 09:47 PM #4
    psycik
    Default Re: Identify music from a website

    Also as it’s YouTube, quite often the music crediting in the description. Ie that channel you linked to, a video called the slab had music listed.
