  Today, 09:16 AM #1
    bk T
    bk T is offline
    bk T
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    6,366

    Default Extend volume size - Win 11

    I wanted to extend my C: size but the 'Extend' option is greyed in Disk Management.

    Did some Google research that the un-allocated disk space must be adjacent to the C:\

    Click image for larger version.  Name: diskC.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 24.1 KB  ID: 11239

    In the screen shot above, how do I move the 594 MB (Recovery) partition which was created my Windows during installation away? Or, can I just delete it?
    I can always delete the 195 GB to give way for my C:\ - not a problem.

    I understand that there are some third party software can do the job, but I am reluctant to use any third party software for such a 'major surgery'.

    Cheers
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:58 AM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    wainuitech
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,728

    Default Re: Extend volume size - Win 11

    1st, dont bother with the inbuilt Windows. You are correct about the third party software, so much easier.

    Download either Mintool Partition Free DIRECT DOWNLOAD link By passes all the click this that etc. OR AOEMI Partition Free https://www.diskpart.com/free-partition-manager.html

    On the mini tool install if you select that one, when installing on one window it wants you to install a backup program as well, just untick it.

    Both work basically the same.

    Using either of the above software---- From the Picture you provided, What you do is right click the Backup Partition - Select Move/resize drag it to the right, then do the same for the 594MB, leaving space to then right click C partition, resize and drag out to fill the now empty space.

    "IF" you wanted to delete the Backup Partition (195GB) you can do that as well, but only if you need the extra space.

    Either way, you will have to move the 594MB to make room to expand C. If you delete the 594MB you may very well cause boot problems.

    The above may sound complicated, so heres a very rough and quick Video using minitool. I shrink a Partiton on disk 2, then show it able to move and then resize back to original.

    Da Video --- https://streamable.com/vjojo7
    Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 10:05 AM.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:10 AM #3
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    wainuitech
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,728

    Default Re: Extend volume size - Win 11

    Forgot to mention in above, if using the program installed instead of making and booting from the CD, being the Main C Drive you more than likely will have to reboot to allow the opertions to proceed after you click apply, it will then do the operations on rebooting ( just let it run)
    Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

