I wanted to extend my C: size but the 'Extend' option is greyed in Disk Management.
Did some Google research that the un-allocated disk space must be adjacent to the C:\
In the screen shot above, how do I move the 594 MB (Recovery) partition which was created my Windows during installation away? Or, can I just delete it?
I can always delete the 195 GB to give way for my C:\ - not a problem.
I understand that there are some third party software can do the job, but I am reluctant to use any third party software for such a 'major surgery'.
Cheers
