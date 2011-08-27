Results 1 to 2 of 2
    piroska
    Dec 2017
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    3,639

    Our House in Paper

    https://www.nzherald.co.nz/hawkes-ba...JZGRUZCZAJ3HQ/

    You can read it with the Bypass extension.

    Yes, next door, 2 were in our garage, the rest out front on neighbours, for ages.
    Ex-pctek
    wainuitech
    Aug 2007
    Wellington
    28,726

    Re: Our House in Paper

    LOL its almost a weekly occurrence just down the road a little, entertainment for free, gets to be ho-hum just another day Boxing day - 3 cars full, Few weeks back it was several cars, dogs etc. Guess they are upto something Naughty

    Some of the cars that turn up WOW must be on a good income (read between the lines)
