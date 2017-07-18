Makes you think!!
https://home.nzcity.co.nz/news/article.aspx?id=346074
Ken
Makes you think!!
https://home.nzcity.co.nz/news/article.aspx?id=346074
Ken
Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
Wish it was going more directly to those further down the ladder.
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
As if they wouldn't do the exact same thing! Governments always waste money left right and centre on contractors, consultants, meetings, etc, doesn't matter which party...The Opposition is up in arms... saying Government spending on Public Sector is out of control.
Bookmarks