  Today, 07:30 AM #1
    kenj
    Default Well done "Gummint"

    Makes you think!!

    https://home.nzcity.co.nz/news/article.aspx?id=346074

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
  Today, 08:22 AM #2
    zqwerty
    Default Re: Well done "Gummint"

    Wish it was going more directly to those further down the ladder.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
  Today, 08:37 AM #3
    Agent_24
    Default Re: Well done "Gummint"

    The Opposition is up in arms... saying Government spending on Public Sector is out of control.
    As if they wouldn't do the exact same thing! Governments always waste money left right and centre on contractors, consultants, meetings, etc, doesn't matter which party...
