  1. Today, 04:50 PM #1
    kenj
    Default Merry Christmas everyone

    Hope you all have a great day with your family and friends!

    Pretty hot here in Napier, so have decided on a cold chicken (cooking it tonight) ham and salad with my Jersey Bennee potatoes my son came over and dug up for us this morning.

    Ken
  3. Today, 05:38 PM #2
    allblack
    Default Re: Merry Christmas everyone

    Be spending the day at home. My disfunctional family doesn't do Xmas together.

    Leg of lamb, potatoes, carrots and broccoli with cheese sauce, all drowned in home-made gravy.

    With Jack Daniels, Wild Turkey, and Tiger beer.
  4. Today, 05:59 PM #3
    prefect
    Default Re: Merry Christmas everyone

    That's a bit sad allblack but I hope you have a nice day. Never thought I would see Tiger beer for sale in NZ, drunk 10 million gallons of it Singapore and Malaysia.
  5. Today, 06:02 PM #4
    allblack
    Default Re: Merry Christmas everyone

    Cheers mate. It's all good.

    I find Tiger great for these hot days, it's my go-to this time of year.
  6. Today, 07:03 PM #5
    tweak'e
    Default Re: Merry Christmas everyone

    Quote Originally Posted by allblack View Post
    Be spending the day at home. My disfunctional family doesn't do Xmas together.

    Leg of lamb, potatoes, carrots and broccoli with cheese sauce, all drowned in home-made gravy.

    With Jack Daniels, Wild Turkey, and Tiger beer.
    mmmmm......sounds wonderful. enjoy !

    for i'm similar tho trying not to eat and drink so much.
    work is punishing this time of year so resting up big time.
