Thread: RIP Joan Didion

RIP Joan Didion

    bellbird
    Aug 2007
    Christchurch
    RIP Joan Didion

    https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/23/b...dion-dead.html
    My favourite writer, I love her novels and non fiction writing
    zqwerty
    Dec 2004
    Re: RIP Joan Didion

    I've had Slouching Towards Bethlehem on my "to read" list for ages, never got round to reading it.

    She was very influential as far as I know, her writings seem so familiar in all sorts of songs and magazine articles.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
