Thread: RIP Joan Didion

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/23/b...dion-dead.html
My favourite writer, I love her novels and non fiction writing
I've had Slouching Towards Bethlehem on my "to read" list for ages, never got round to reading it.
She was very influential as far as I know, her writings seem so familiar in all sorts of songs and magazine articles.
