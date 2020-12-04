Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default Mouse Tail Dinner

    I made ravioli tonight, and cheated a bit, bought spinach in a plastic pack and a mushroom sauce, mainly cause the sauce had other bits in it, carrot, celery, truffle etc.

    Ravioli takes ages to make so hence the cheat with the rest.
    It was great, tipped the spinach in a pan with the sauce and a blob of creme fraiche and stirred it about until wilted then tossed the raviolis in.

    Yum. Down to the last scraps and I found a hard bit....

    I thought it was a herb stalk at first, poking at it, the fur started to come off.....

    It's a mouse tail.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DSC_0002.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 28.5 KB  ID: 11235

    Well I guess it was thoroughly cooked...but one wonders, what became of the rest of the poor wee thing?
    Ex-pctek
    Default Re: Mouse Tail Dinner

    Like time, it will pass!

    Ken
