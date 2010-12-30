Someone must be making a mint out of manufacturing road cones - they are everywhere and in a few cases absolutely unnecessary.
We were travelling on a suburban road when we noticed a fairly average sized truck (10 ton) parked on the side of the road. It was easy enough to see and it would only be a drunk driver that would have difficulty passing it. But a good few hundred metres before the truck there were many road cones leading up to the truck and cones surrounding it. But why? Visibility was good but even if it was overcast and raining it still would have been very easy to see.
It was just a truck parked on the side of the road. Nothing out of the ordinary, so why did someone think it required all that fuss? A bit ridiculous.
