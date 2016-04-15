Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default Could Someone Tell Our ANZAC Brothers?

    You're supposed to be Killing It, not Cultivating It?

    25,000 cases of Covid a day by January 31. "Just in NSW"

    Global Warming is Mann made.

    Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
    Default Re: Could Someone Tell Our ANZAC Brothers?

    God I am SO effing sick of listening to people who left NZ during a pandemic whining and crying because they can't get back.

    I'm no fan of this Guvvmint, but they getting my support for their handling of this.

    I have some sympathy for those who left pre-March 2020, but those that left after can get stuffed.
