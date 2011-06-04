We're to have new carpet.
I'd rung insurance after my mum ended up in hospital with campylobacter....they sent a cleaner.
He said he'd clean most of it and recommend replacing the bedroom bit.
Insurance emailed and said not proceeding.
Then I read further and it said replacing entire house lot.
I'm rather surprised, it's old, and not matching any longer.
So, the only thing is Carpet Court (their fav) has awful reviews so I changed it to Harrisons.
I hate carpet. Unhygienic and worse it's in our dining room, a terrible idea, and it's also the main entrance, even worse.
Always cleaning it....
We have rimu floorboards under it, would love to have polished floors in dining, hall, kitchen, 2 of the bedrooms. (Yes had them before, pretty and so easy to clean up)
2 other bedrooms sadly have weetbix board instead so stuck with carpet there.
Oh well at least it will be new, and a dark colour this time.
People say oh floorboards are cold, well, great, this house is like an oven most of the time.
And Harrisons will help move the furniture, which CC said they only partly would do
