SWMBO has shown interest in a holiday in Fiji so I thought that there might be a few people here who have been there recently.
Did you enjoy your holiday, what can we expect and is there anything that we should not miss?
Thank you for your input.
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
Depends what you're after and what your budget is. Over the last 20 years I've been 3 times......
first to Treasure island. Relatively family friendly island. Not the dearest or cheapest. This was quite a while ago.
2nd Matamanoa. This was an adult only island (no kids), but at the time, had just changed ownership and the staff seemed quite unhappy.
Last Stayed on Denerau at the Hilton. That was quite nice as well. Good service.
