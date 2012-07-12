I live on a very busy road with many noisy cars and motorbikes but the noisiest are the ones that drive past with their loud music (?) blaring. I think that they must have a speaker under the bonnet as I don't think they would be able to stand that sort of volume inside the car.
But what I do wonder about are the ones that drive past at three in the morning. Firstly I wonder why they are driving around at that time of the morning (why aren't they at home in their beds?) and secondly why do they need to make all that noise?
And is making that much noise legal? Particularly that early? I think that the cops could have a field day around here but I hardly ever see them.
So the solution might be to keep the doors and windows closed but it's a bit too warm to do that, besides it becomes a bit too stuffy all closed up.
I can't afford to move - I'm on the pension - so it seems that I will have to put up with it. Thankfully there are not too many of them.
Does anyone else have these noise makers drive past their place or is it just here in Auckland?
