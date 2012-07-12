Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Roscoe
    Noisy Boy Racers

    I live on a very busy road with many noisy cars and motorbikes but the noisiest are the ones that drive past with their loud music (?) blaring. I think that they must have a speaker under the bonnet as I don't think they would be able to stand that sort of volume inside the car.

    But what I do wonder about are the ones that drive past at three in the morning. Firstly I wonder why they are driving around at that time of the morning (why aren't they at home in their beds?) and secondly why do they need to make all that noise?

    And is making that much noise legal? Particularly that early? I think that the cops could have a field day around here but I hardly ever see them.

    So the solution might be to keep the doors and windows closed but it's a bit too warm to do that, besides it becomes a bit too stuffy all closed up.

    I can't afford to move - I'm on the pension - so it seems that I will have to put up with it. Thankfully there are not too many of them.

    Does anyone else have these noise makers drive past their place or is it just here in Auckland?
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    gary67
    Re: Noisy Boy Racers

    Don't have that problem here because they have realised that with only one road into and out of town they can't get away. The worst ones though are the Fish cars, you know the type accelerate hard and then go 'Fish'. Such a stupid idea.
    LandSAR
    Brook Waimarama Sanctuary
    allblack
    Re: Noisy Boy Racers

    They're a disease that needs to be cut out and destroyed.

    I've seen a car driving around Lower Hutt that's got speakers attached to the outside so we get to hear the 'call to prayer' music as he drives around. The worst part is he can't hear what I say to him, though I'm sure he gets the gist of it.
    Roscoe
    Re: Noisy Boy Racers

    Don't have that problem here because they have realised that with only one road into and out of town they can't get away. The worst ones though are the Fish cars, you know the type accelerate hard and then go 'Fish'. Such a stupid idea.
    Yes, I have heard them as well and I wonder why they do it? Apparently it's called "blow back" but I don't know why. They rev up their motor and then take their foot off then (as you say) "fish". And what's the point? Just to make a noise? I wonder at the intelligence.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
