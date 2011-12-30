Hi all. Any Linux experts here.
I recently saw on a YT video a Linux system operating on a USB flash drive using an app called Universal USB installer.
I have done this successfully with a 8 Gig USB2 stick and Ubuntu but it's slow as watching paint dry especially after you install an app or two. I bought an external USB3 drive case and put an old 2.5" drive into it and formatted as both FAT32 and NTFS. However when I create the it to the external hard disk it won't boot and not all of the files seem to be there when compared to the USB flash.
Question: Is it possible to do this on an external USN HD or next time I go past a PB Tech store grab a 64Gig USB 3 flash drive and try from that??
Here is the YT link to the original video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Vq_v0oGPH8
Thanx in advance.
