    Separating voices from background music

    I was reading about the technicians at Abbey Road separating The Beatles vocals from the background music to turn the original mono recordings into stereo.

    They taught the computer the sound of each Beatle and the sounds of George's guitar, etc and then re recorded them.

    I thought that was pretty clever. Here's a guide to separating out sounds from their background. If you are as keen as I am in sound editing as I am you will find this Interesting. And even if you are not then I still think that intriguing.

    https://www.macprovideo.com/article/...ir-backgrounds
    Re: Separating voices from background music

    They do that sort of thing on Air Crash investigation sometimes.

    From the recording of the cockpit recorder they can remove any noise, voices alarms etc and leave just the one they want, Eg: if they want only the sound of the engine(s), they can then find out how fast the engines were actually going at various times or making any abnormal noises. Indeed very clever
