I was reading about the technicians at Abbey Road separating The Beatles vocals from the background music to turn the original mono recordings into stereo.
They taught the computer the sound of each Beatle and the sounds of George's guitar, etc and then re recorded them.
I thought that was pretty clever. Here's a guide to separating out sounds from their background. If you are as keen as I am in sound editing as I am you will find this Interesting. And even if you are not then I still think that intriguing.
https://www.macprovideo.com/article/...ir-backgrounds
Bookmarks