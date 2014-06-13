Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Tony
    NZTA Rego email is phishing

    I just got a very genuine looking email from NZTA telling me my rego was about to expire and "click here to renew". Fortunately the date was quite incorrect so I poked about a bit and sure enough it is totally phishing.
    So be warned.
    wainuitech
    Re: NZTA Rego email is phishing

    Yeah got that as well today, they do look genuine at 1st glance, BUT I know the rego isn't due till March on One Car and June on the other.

    Had them as well about a month ago - and had to check to make sure originally
    Lawrence
    Re: NZTA Rego email is phishing

    Had those in the past they even warn you on the official NZTA website that there is spam emails going around
    bk T
    Re: NZTA Rego email is phishing

    I got that few weeks ago. Looks genuine, no doubt about it. I didn't click it.
Resources