I just got a very genuine looking email from NZTA telling me my rego was about to expire and "click here to renew". Fortunately the date was quite incorrect so I poked about a bit and sure enough it is totally phishing.
So be warned.
Yeah got that as well today, they do look genuine at 1st glance, BUT I know the rego isn't due till March on One Car and June on the other.
Had them as well about a month ago - and had to check to make sure originally
Had those in the past they even warn you on the official NZTA website that there is spam emails going around
I got that few weeks ago. Looks genuine, no doubt about it. I didn't click it.
