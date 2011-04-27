As the title says, this maybe useful to anyone installing Windows 11 Home and not wanting to use a Microsoft account. At the moment Windows 11 HOME you have to by default.
Its a LOT easier than the other workarounds.
Found it on youtube.
The work around currently works, just tried it on Two Fresh installs of W11 Home, the nitty gritty starts at around 4.50
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBWZB1T_1fI
How this guy works and sets up Customers PC's is the same as I do Only thing different Is after deleting the drives don't create new, let Windows do it.
