So my brother couldn't use his govt issued Kiwi ID card to get his vaccine pass, and not having a Dl ever, and only an ancient expired passport, had to get a new birth cert. Old one too old so they said.
This is taking ages.
Meanwhile he went here:
healthpass.nz and the printed pass arrived today.
So how come they can get it, cause all it is is a card with the actual Min of Health thing they give you, with the scan-able thing etc.
ANyway, he got an email today, saying problem with birth cert as apparently his name isn't (my dads surname) it's (my mums maiden name), cause date of birth was before their date of marriage and at the time that's what was default.
62 years ago....
Uhuh.
Never mind the slight oh really info - how then did he get a passport in (dads surname) before? And kiwi id, and sign up at Winz so long ago, and doctors, hospitals and so on? And his vaccine info.
It's all govt depts, in fact how do you get a passport? Same place.
How is it he wasn't told this then?
We rather like (my mums maiden name) instead....if it wasn't for the hassle of changing all his other stuff, and online real name and bills and everything he'd leave it be.
But now he must fill out new forms to get the name he's used for 62 years.
Hopeless.....
