I have always been a fanatic for trying new beers - long before Craft Breweries came into being.
My first Christmas in London 1972 we had some Leopard (not sure what type) and found it rather sweet.
3 years later on my first night back in NZ , my Dad offered me a beer . I braced myself for a sweet taste but was delighted instead -Bavarian Bitter. I now/still have a Bavarian Bitter mirror showing the castle. It remained a favourite and i was delighted in Jan 1983 to find it on tap at Greta Point Tavern Wellington.
I had for many years been told how good Wesbrew was and finally found it in a Greymouth Pub. At my workplace in Penrose, Auckland our Stationery Supplier was Wickliffe Press, Dunedin . Their local Sales Rep was a great guy . i would pay him and he would organise 1 or 2 crates of McGavins Pale Ale to be loaded into the shipping container of stationery. I was also quite a fan of Wards Pale Ale - a pink label brewed at Washdyke. Later I discovered Tui Pale Ale, Taranaki Bitter and Tenants lager -all brewed at DB Mangatainoka.. If any one was travelling to those regions I would ask them to bring back some of those local brews.
Many other varieties have ceased to be brewed e.g. DB Diploma
Who else has "forgotten favourites"?
I would love to hear your own opinions
