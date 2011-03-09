Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Borders

    kenj
    Borders

    Just listened to the Prime minister talking about border changes. I don't think I am a stupid person but I couldn't understand what it was all about!

    Maybe it's just me?

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    1101
    Re: Borders

    propaganda over simple facts

    Thats also why they make us wait for updates, rather than tell us straight away .
    Lawrence
    Re: Borders

    Hint ,don't bother listening to her

    Only for her Sheep
