Thread: Borders

Just listened to the Prime minister talking about border changes. I don't think I am a stupid person but I couldn't understand what it was all about!
Maybe it's just me?
Ken
Just listened to the Prime minister talking about border changes. I don't think I am a stupid person but I couldn't understand what it was all about!
Maybe it's just me?
Ken
Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
propaganda over simple facts
Thats also why they make us wait for updates, rather than tell us straight away .
Hint ,don't bother listening to her
Only for her Sheep
Bookmarks