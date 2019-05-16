Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Default Driver licence renewal at age 75 -

    Just received a letter from NZTA about renewing my driving licence and it states that I need a medical certificate from a health practitioner.

    This could be your doctor, a registered nurse, a nurse practitioner or a specialist if appropriate.
    No problem, I rang my local medical centre but oh, no ! I need to see a nurse AND a doctor at a cost of $80 and the soonest appointment is 6 weeks.

    I protested that the letter clearly stated that a registered nurse was all that was required, not both a nurse and a doctor.

    Made no difference - they are all gods down there.

    Anyone else had similar experiences and what did you do about it? Suck it up or rebel ??
    Default Re: Driver licence renewal at age 75 -

    I have done quite a few of these renewals and have always had to have a medical from my GP. The nurse has done the eye test.
    Default Re: Driver licence renewal at age 75 -

    Quote Originally Posted by decibel View Post
    Made no difference - they are all gods down there
    That's my attitude to medical centres these days. Gone is having a GP who knows you and cares - these days they're a factory to get you through as soon as possible and you'll be seen by whomever we damn well tell you!
