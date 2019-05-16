Just received a letter from NZTA about renewing my driving licence and it states that I need a medical certificate from a health practitioner.
This could be your doctor, a registered nurse, a nurse practitioner or a specialist if appropriate.
No problem, I rang my local medical centre but oh, no ! I need to see a nurse AND a doctor at a cost of $80 and the soonest appointment is 6 weeks.
I protested that the letter clearly stated that a registered nurse was all that was required, not both a nurse and a doctor.
Made no difference - they are all gods down there.
Anyone else had similar experiences and what did you do about it? Suck it up or rebel ??
