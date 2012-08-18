Results 1 to 3 of 3
    learning
    Default Windows 11 Install Error

    I downloaded the Win 11 ISO from : https://www.microsoft.com/software-download/windows11

    I created a bootable USB drive from this ISO and booted my PC off this. I also have a blank new 500GB SSD on which I plan to install Win 11.

    However upon boot up when I get presented to choose Windows Edition for new install, regardless of which one I choose, when I proceed to next screen it gives error

    "This PC cant run Windows 11....This PC doesn't meet the minimum system requirements to install this version of windows"

    My system setup is fairly new, Its got a Ryzen 5 3600 / Gigabyte AMD X570 AORUS PRO MB and 32GB of RAM

    Anyone know if there is some new requirement for install Win 11 off ISO on self built PCs ?

    Cheers
    learning
    Default Re: Windows 11 Install Error

    Ok, I think I should have googled more before posting it.
    Seems like I need to use Win 11 Install Media option. I m going to give it a try and see how it goes....
    KarameaDave
    Default Re: Windows 11 Install Error

    Have you enabled TPM?

    Have a read of this thread on reddit

    https://www.reddit.com/r/gigabyte/co...0_aorus_elite/
    FTW
