I downloaded the Win 11 ISO from : https://www.microsoft.com/software-download/windows11
I created a bootable USB drive from this ISO and booted my PC off this. I also have a blank new 500GB SSD on which I plan to install Win 11.
However upon boot up when I get presented to choose Windows Edition for new install, regardless of which one I choose, when I proceed to next screen it gives error
"This PC cant run Windows 11....This PC doesn't meet the minimum system requirements to install this version of windows"
My system setup is fairly new, Its got a Ryzen 5 3600 / Gigabyte AMD X570 AORUS PRO MB and 32GB of RAM
Anyone know if there is some new requirement for install Win 11 off ISO on self built PCs ?
Cheers
