Many thanks wainui and piroska for your recommendations for Nod32 in the 29 August thread. I read some carefully selected reviews online
but then thought I would check with PressF1. Malwarebytes had good reports, but as wainui pointed out no coverage of emails. Have therefore
decided on Nod32 (which incidentally I bought more than a decade ago for the same reason, but then AVG free, etc, became so good that I lapsed).
Just gone online to buy Nod32 and was faced with three choices - Essential, Advanced and Ultimate. Eset highlight the Advanced option,
probably because they believe that they will capture the majority of people to this. I do note however that the "Ultimate" has password
management, which is something I also want. The attraction therefore is to have everything together, however would I be better having
a different Password Manager?
Am looking to have coverage for both a desktop and a laptop. Two years seems an attractive option?
Your guidance will be invaluable as always!
