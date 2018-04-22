Understand that there were delays with covid but this one kinda threw me for six.
Ordered a sodastream machine from briscoes on the 10th of Nov- They picked it up from briscoes on the 12th and it just arrived today, 10th of Dec.
Enquired with them four times over the past month where it was and they just kept saying covid delays, message us again in 5-8 days.
Yesterday it finally arrived at their christchurch depot and then out of nowhere they marked it as dangerous goods to explain the delay. Called and asked why it was considered dangerous goods which was met with a hello hello can't hear you and hang up.
Of course it's not the end of the world and don't want to sound like a moaning mary, just a caution for anyone else.
Wouldn't use them again if I can help it. Fastway were never that great either, Courier Post are usually great.
Bookmarks