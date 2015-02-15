Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 02:08 PM #1
    Strommer
    Strommer is offline
    Senior Member Strommer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Masterton
    Posts
    3,870

    Unhappy Vodafone TV ends 30 Sep 2022

    From their email: [VodafoneTV will continue to work as it does now until the end of September 2022, so you'll have plenty of time to choose a new entertainment solution that best suits you. You may also be entitled to a refund depending on when you purchased and activated your VodafoneTV - if this is the case, we'll be in touch in the next few months. Please don’t go back to the retail store you purchased your VodafoneTV from, as they’ll be unable to help you.]

    I bought the Vodafone TV unit in March, so may get a refund as per Consumer Guarantee. But what to replace it with? Tivo was good while it lasted (had the original one for a long time and updated with a hacked Tivo but that one fried during a power cut). Reviews for DVRs are not good - that is why I went with Vodafone TV.

    For those who may not know, Vodafone TV is internet only - most Freeview programmes are automatically recorded and can be viewed within 3 days or can be kept longer if you manually record it. Also had access to YouTube, Netflix, etc. which I found easier than usind our smart TV apps.
    .
    .
    The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics
    are always so certain of themselves, but wiser people so full of doubts.
    ~ Bertrand Russell
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:13 PM #2
    the_bogan
    the_bogan is online now
    Bleakly Optomistic
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Otaki, NZ
    Posts
    1,635

    Default Re: Vodafone TV ends 30 Sep 2022

    Would a chromecast suit you? so you can cast various free and paid apps like TVNZ, TV3, netflix, youtube
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:32 PM #3
    paulw
    paulw is online now
    Senior Member paulw's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Morrinsville
    Posts
    4,245

    Default Re: Vodafone TV ends 30 Sep 2022

    Maybe Vodafone will do the right thing and do a software update to make this into a vanilla media player.. Yeah pigs might fly..
    Regards,

    Paul W
    Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 03:53 PM #4
    Lawrence
    Lawrence is online now
    Senior Member Lawrence's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Tauranga
    Posts
    2,086

    Default Re: Vodafone TV ends 30 Sep 2022

    Would not the Vodafone box work the same as any other Android box?

    PB Tech tried to sell me one last year saying you don't have to have Vodafone ISP for it too work

    they said it was superior to the Dish TV I got in the end
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Name suppression ends for this piece of ****
    By Zippity in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 15-02-2015, 02:34 PM
  2. The World Ends Today.
    By Trev in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 53
    Last Post: 26-12-2012, 06:52 AM
  3. Telecom ends 025 redirection
    By FoxyMX in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-01-2007, 02:41 PM
  4. Daylight Saving Ends
    By Renmoo in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 19-03-2006, 12:35 AM
  5. Does anybody know any free e-mail which ends like "co.nz" ?
    By italiandragon in forum PressF1
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 06-09-2004, 10:39 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources