From their email: [VodafoneTV will continue to work as it does now until the end of September 2022, so you'll have plenty of time to choose a new entertainment solution that best suits you. You may also be entitled to a refund depending on when you purchased and activated your VodafoneTV - if this is the case, we'll be in touch in the next few months. Please don’t go back to the retail store you purchased your VodafoneTV from, as they’ll be unable to help you.]
I bought the Vodafone TV unit in March, so may get a refund as per Consumer Guarantee. But what to replace it with? Tivo was good while it lasted (had the original one for a long time and updated with a hacked Tivo but that one fried during a power cut). Reviews for DVRs are not good - that is why I went with Vodafone TV.
For those who may not know, Vodafone TV is internet only - most Freeview programmes are automatically recorded and can be viewed within 3 days or can be kept longer if you manually record it. Also had access to YouTube, Netflix, etc. which I found easier than usind our smart TV apps.
