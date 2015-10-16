Hi
Starting using this some time ago .. recommended here.
Have random shut downs ( since upgrading to 11 ) when not actively using email. Also occasionally crashes when in use .. right click a folder and dies.
Recently (force) upgraded to win 11. Laptop on 11 is fine.. does not crash at all
any clues please?
Their help desk haven't provided any clues.. this :This may be caused by the Windows 11 UI Automation. It could be caused by a screen reader or other accessibility function.
Software on both machines virtually identical
Thanks
