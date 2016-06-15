Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Smile Any Garden people in here? Please Identify this weed/growth/plant lol

    Can anyone tell me what this is, and most importantly, how do I get rid of it, its starting to grow everywhere on my property

    Much appreciate your replies
    Default Re: Any Garden people in here? Please Identify this weed/growth/plant lol

    Install Google Lens on your phone. You can then take a photo using the app and it will tell you what it is. Make sure you have focused better than you did with the picture you uploaded.

