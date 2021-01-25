Hi guys
It's been a long time since I was here but hoping the community is as alive as ever.
I have setup an old Orcon Netcomm N4FV Router to extend my wired and wireless network to my office which is in a separate building from my house.
Everything is working fine except if I use the same SSID as the house/main Wifi (Huawei 4G Router B618 on 2Degrees rural broadband) then my Android phone will not obtain an IP address when connecting via the NF4V if it has previously connected to the Huawei. I have tried a fixed IP address on the android handset. This fixes the issue of obtaining an IP address and I connect to the network but then I am not able to connect through to the internet.
I suspect it is some sort of security measure being applied at the Huawei router based on the device's MAC address but I am not sure.
I also have a solar inverter that connects to my wifi. It seems to switch between the two access points based on the strongest signal at the time with no issue. I know this because sometimes it appears as a wireless device in the Huawei's device list and sometimes as a wired device when connected via the NF4V. So it obviously is getting an IP address regardless of which wireless AP it connects to.
As a workaround, I have created a second SSID on the NF4V and now my android device switches to that after it cannot get an IP address and works fine. I could therefore just have different SSIDs and there would be no issue. But I would like the same SSID so I only have to setup one wifi network on each of my family's android devices, and when guests come to stay, etc.
Any ideas?
