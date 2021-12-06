Thread: John Lennon

Have heard on the radio that today is the anniversary of John Lennon's murder - 8th December 1980.
I don't understand why you would want to remember his murder. I would rather celebrate his birth or some other happy event in his life.😀
Have heard on the radio that today is the anniversary of John Lennon's murder - 8th December 1980.
I don't understand why you would want to remember his murder. I would rather celebrate his birth or some other happy event in his life.😀
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
easter .
the murder of the son of a God .
Anzac day
Pearl harbor
its all about death
"Elvis died the day he went into the Army"
a famous John Lennon quote
I agree, better to celebrate achievements than someones death .
Bookmarks