Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: John Lennon

  1. Today, 06:56 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,533

    Default John Lennon

    Have heard on the radio that today is the anniversary of John Lennon's murder - 8th December 1980.

    I don't understand why you would want to remember his murder. I would rather celebrate his birth or some other happy event in his life.😀
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:38 AM #2
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,503

    Default Re: John Lennon

    easter .
    the murder of the son of a God .

    Anzac day
    Pearl harbor

    its all about death

    "Elvis died the day he went into the Army"
    a famous John Lennon quote

    I agree, better to celebrate achievements than someones death .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Hollamd/Dozier/Holland - More number one hits than Lennon/McCartney
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 06-12-2021, 12:25 PM
  2. Is John Key Gay????
    By Trev in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 62
    Last Post: 15-02-2011, 11:38 AM
  3. John Lennon's Birthday
    By goodiesguy in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 10-10-2010, 08:28 PM
  4. The Late John Lennon Would Of Been 70 Oct. 9th 2010
    By Trev in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 24
    Last Post: 08-07-2010, 09:52 AM
  5. John Lennon Speaks!
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 30-12-2008, 11:59 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources