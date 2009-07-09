A couple of years ago I bought a Brother printer (MFCJ480DW). It has proven to be an ink guzzling disaster and is currently switched off.
Some of the problem appears to be an automatic switch-on system to clean the heads. Over the years I have found less and less need for a printer
but occasionally there is a need to print out the odd page. What advice I would like is as follows... Is it possible to buy a simple black ink only type
without all the add-on bits, i.e. bluetooth etc., that I can plug into my Desktop PC. My current printer useage wouldn"t exceed 3 or 4 documents per month.
Your thoughts and experience would be greatly appreciated...
