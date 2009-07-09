Results 1 to 3 of 3
    New Printeer advice....

    A couple of years ago I bought a Brother printer (MFCJ480DW). It has proven to be an ink guzzling disaster and is currently switched off.
    Some of the problem appears to be an automatic switch-on system to clean the heads. Over the years I have found less and less need for a printer
    but occasionally there is a need to print out the odd page. What advice I would like is as follows... Is it possible to buy a simple black ink only type
    without all the add-on bits, i.e. bluetooth etc., that I can plug into my Desktop PC. My current printer useage wouldn"t exceed 3 or 4 documents per month.

    Your thoughts and experience would be greatly appreciated...
    Re: New Printeer advice....

    If its only Black get a Cheapish mono Laser. Some say inkjets are cheaper, but in the long run they are not.

    The advantages with Lasers are they don't go through cleaning cycles wasting Inks ( or toners) and most importantly the toners don't evaporite over time, like Inks do.

    Something like https://www.brother.co.nz/printers/m...inters/hl1210w Shop around for best prices.

    I personally have https://www.brother.co.nz/printers/m...ers/mfcl2713dw BUT that has a few extras, network Capable, Scanner etc all needed in my work.

    One Brother laser I had out in the workshop, an old Brother HL-L2365DW Had been sitting out there for a couple of years not being used, SWMBO needed a printer when working from home, blew out the dust and spiders LOL, plugged it in and away it went - good as gold. The toner was still 1/2 full from last usage.
    Re: New Printeer advice....

    Thanks for your quick reply. The one you mention is at a good price at PB Tech so I think I will check it out today. Seems the ink/toners cost about the same
    as separate ink cartridges but have a much larger life.
