NTFC For Mac
Greetings, its been a while I've posted in here. So I have been using a tiny programme called "Mounty" for ages which reads and writes my external hard drive for Mac. With the new MACOS Monterey it has not been updated and the developer is apparently still working on it but am looking in the mean time for an alternative programme. Tuxera and Paragon are all paid programmes and the free version will not let me write to my external hard drive for some reason. Just to be clear am using an external hard drive in the NTFC format because my TV doesn't read any other format.
Any help in regards suggesting another programme is much appreciated or if anyone has a clue as to why the free versions of Tuxera and Paragon are unable to write to my external HD and only are able to read my external HD.
