For several years I have been using Acronis to backup my whole computer to two external hard drives alternately on Monday and Thursday. Recently the name has changed from "Acronis true image to "Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office". Since then I almost always receive an error message saying something like "An error occurred ..." and asking for feedback on a problem that I couldn't identify. It also wanted a system report attached to the report, which was too big! after closing the error Acronis eventually fires up, and apparently functions correctly.
