I have just finished watching "The Plank" starring Eric Sykes and Arthur Lowe. Very clever and very funny. There is no dialogue except for one woman who said "It's paint!" Highly recommended. Pommie comedy at it's best. Eric Sykes wrote it.
If you are my age (70s) you will recognise most of the faces: Lionel Blair, Harry H. Corbett, Bernard Cribbens, Diana Dors, Charlie Drake, Jimmy Edwards, Liza Goddard, Deryck Guyler, Charles Hawtrey, Frankie Howard, Joanna Lumley, Frank Windsor, Brian Murphy, Reg Varney and others.
It is available on You Tube.
