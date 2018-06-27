If you know anything about pop music, Im certain you will have heard of the song writing team Holland/Dozier/Holland. who wrote countless huge US hits for such artists as The Supremes, The Four Tops and Martha and the Vandellas and has, to date, penned 54 global number ones. People praise Lennon and McCartney but even they never had a success rate such as that. As I recall, The Beatles had 20 number ones written by Lennon/McCartney.
Source: Cliff Richard, The Dreamer - An autobiography.
