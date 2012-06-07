Hi,
So I use Macrium Reflect free home edition to do image backups, from my PC to my Synology NAS. Recently some of the backups failed, the log says it could not write to the destination. I seemed to remember a software update to Macrium around the time this started, so after some Googling I checked and re-added the network permissions (just in case the update caused some issue with that). Tested the credential and it worked. As part of this I was prompted with the Windows message asking if I wanted to use my windows account, or a different account (i chose a different ID, as my Windows UserID is not the same as my Synology USerID).
After doing this, I accessed the NAS via Firefox browser, by typing the IP address as I've done many times previously, but not since maybe 1 month earlier. I checked the folder location and make sure it wasn't full, or some other problem. I did get the 'not secure' warning when logging on, because of no certificate - which from what I understand is common and not a problem, i've always got this in the past too. I should add I am doing this from my home PC, to the NAS which is on the same network.
Anyway, so while I was doing this, my phone had beeped a few times which I did not pay any attention to.
After finishing what I was doing, I checked my phone and one was a Google Play services notification asking me to approve a login to my Google account. I declined. The message on the phone, location said USA, and pretty sure it said Android 4.4
After doing this, I went to my Google account on my PC, and checked notifications. The failed login attempt there just shows as 'unknown device', browser 'other'. It does not show the location or IP address or any other info.
Now I do have my Synology NAS set up to send me email notification of problems, so it does have my Google credentials stored.
I am pretty sure (hoping!) this alert was because of something I was doing in the NAS and on my PC at that time. Is there any way I can confirm with certainty, that was really the cause? It worries me the locations says USA. but that could be because of how the NAS notifications work behind the scenes. The timing also seems to much of a coincidence but I would really like to set my mind at ease.
Is there any other way I can confirm this notification was triggered just from normal NAS activity?
Bookmarks