I have a Sony 7" tape recorder that, while it is still in reasonable condition and works, I no longer have any use for it and in particular, nowhere to store it.
I thought that MOTAT might have wanted it but they said that they have enough open reel tape recorders and do not want any more.
It's a great machine - even if a bit worn - and I do not want to dump it but that is looking likely. I know that there is a firm in Onehunga that takes old electronic gear so I was wondering if that is where to take it.
Does anyone know of somewhere like MOTAT that might be interested in taking it?
