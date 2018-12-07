Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Roscoe
    Who might want an open reel tape recorder?

    I have a Sony 7" tape recorder that, while it is still in reasonable condition and works, I no longer have any use for it and in particular, nowhere to store it.

    I thought that MOTAT might have wanted it but they said that they have enough open reel tape recorders and do not want any more.

    It's a great machine - even if a bit worn - and I do not want to dump it but that is looking likely. I know that there is a firm in Onehunga that takes old electronic gear so I was wondering if that is where to take it.

    Does anyone know of somewhere like MOTAT that might be interested in taking it?
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    1101
    Re: Who might want an open reel tape recorder?

    Put it on trademe.

    If its a stereo recorder (not a portable) there will be alot of hifi nuts keen to buy it
    Its like some old turntables, can sometimes sell for silly $ .
    1101
    Re: Who might want an open reel tape recorder?

    $330 bid on this old Sony
    https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketpl...1&bof=FiZMyacv

    $300 bid for this old Akai
    https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketpl...1&bof=vvSgQ4dj
